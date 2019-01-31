This Airline Has $20 Flights Out of 32 Cities

The only thing that separates parts of the US from the ninth circle of Dante's Hell is that you're allowed to leave. A new sale from Frontier Airlines might be just enough encouragement to get you out of town.
The low-cost carrier is running a sale with one-way tickets for $20, flying out of 32 different cities. The round-trip fare comes out to just $38.60. Moreover, there are 118 routes with one-way tickets for less than $40. You'll have to get on it, though. Sale prices only last through midnight on February 1 and must be purchased for trips that take place by March 6. (February 15 and 18 are the only blackout dates.)
The $20 fares can be found flying out of Atlanta, Austin, Birmingham, Calgary, Charleston, Denver, Greenville, Huntsville, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Lafayette, Las Vegas, Miami, Nashville, New Orleans, Norfolk, Oklahoma City, Orlando, Palm Springs, Philadelphia, Raleigh, Reno, Sacramento, St. Louis, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, San Jose, Tampa, Trenton, Tulsa, West Palm Beach, and Wichita. Of course, many of the cheapest flights are over shorter distances, but there are deals all over the nation.
Also, Frontier just launched an initiative that allows Discount Den members to fly their kids for free throughout 2019.
This all sounds great, but you should always be wary with budget airlines. There are hidden fees that can drive up the cost of your flight. With Frontier, you have to pay for your bags and seat selection. Though, you can forgo the seat fee if you have your seat assigned to you at the airport. You're also contending with Frontier's not-so-great on-time arrival rate.
Nonetheless, round-trip tickets for under $40 are awfully alluring. It's as good a reason as any to treat yourself in the midst of winter's miserable turn.
