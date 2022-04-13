This Airline's Spring Sale Gets You 50% Off Flights Across the U.S. & Beyond

If you're looking for a sign to abandon your responsibilities and jet off to Puerto Rico for the week, here it is. Frontier Airlines is hosting yet another massive flight sale (just one week after its last), and you can snag 50% off fares across the US and beyond.

Between now and 11:59 pm EST on April 14, the budget-friendly carrier is slashing prices to Orlando, Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and more for travel before June 8. Of course, there are blackout dates, including April 21-25 and May 26-31, and stipulations for which days you can travel. But considering you get 50% off (with code SAVE50), I don't think there's much room for complaint.

50% off Frontier Airlines flights include:

Travel from Orland, Florida and Las Vegas, Nevada between Tuesday and Friday.

Travel to Orland, Florida and Las Vegas, Nevada between Sunday through Wednesday.

Travel from Florida, Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Savannah Georgia (excluding Orlando and Las Vegas, Nevada) between Tuesday and Friday.

Travel to Florida, Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia (excluding Orlando and Las Vegas, Nevada) between Sunday and Wednesday.

Travel from Puerto Rico (excluding Florida; Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; and Las Vegas, Nevada) between Tuesday and Friday.

Travel to Puerto Rico (excluding Florida; Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; and Las Vegas, Nevada) between Sunday and Wednesday.

Travel from international points between Tuesday and Friday.

Travel to international points between Sunday and Wednesday.

Looking to save even more? Frontier also launched its "Discount Den" for $59.99 per year, which gets you exclusive discounts and even free flights for kids on select routes.