Your Student Loans Balance Could Get You Thousands of Miles from Frontier Airlines

Your student loans might surprisingly come in handy, at least when it comes to travel. Frontier Airlines just launched a new limited-time initiative, and the idea is to transform your student loans in bonus miles.

In a new sweepstakes, the airline is awarding 100 lucky winners the value of their loans in miles up to 100,000 points. That, unfortunately, won't erase your loans, but it will surely give you an incentive to enjoy some well-deserved vacations flying for free.

Entering for a chance to win is pretty simple. You just have to be enrolled in the Frontier Miles program, and once you are, just fill out this form right here by August 27. You can even enter the sweepstakes multiple times—the only requirement to do that is that you share the promo on your social media.

The initiative comes as Frontier's effort to help out young travelers by giving them some financial relief.

"We're thrilled to spread a little joy among education borrowers and offer an opportunity to win free flights through this special mileage giveaway," Tyri Squyres, Frontier's vice president of marketing, said in a statement. "With flights available for as little as 10,000 miles, Frontier Miles are a great way to take advantage of Frontier's expansive network and enjoy a getaway to explore someplace new or visit family and friends."