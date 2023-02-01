Frontier Is Now Offering a $399 Subscription for Unlimited Summer Flights

Frontier's Summer Pass is a wanderer’s dream. For a fixed price, you can take an unlimited number of flights between Frontier's domestic and international destinations between May 2 and September 30, 2023.

Here is how it works to buy and use the GoWild Summer Pass:

1. Buy your pass.

2. Log in to your Frontier Miles account.

3. Search and book your trip on FlyFrontier.com, 10 days before international travel and the day before domestic travel.

4. Each flight will cost you $0.01 at the time of booking, though you'll have to cover taxes and fees, plus any upgrades you might desire.

5. Fly!

The pass is being offered for an introductory price of $399, on a first-come, first-serve basis, similar to how the annual GoWild Pass, announced last year, cost $599 when first introduced but now will set you back $1,299 a year. The new Summer Pass does include access to all Frontier destinations, but is subject to blackout periods. The usage of the pass is subject to availability; considering that you can only book domestic flights the day before departure, this will mean needing to be extensively flexible with the rest of your travel plans. The same applies to the 10-day window for international trips.

Another important feature to note: The GoWild automatically renews for the following summer unless you cancel the subscription. A surprise charge of $399 is definitely not fun, so make sure to check the terms and conditions when you are buying the pass and mark your calendar accordingly.

"Everyone loves summer vacation and, with the new GoWild! Summer Pass, you can enjoy even more of what you love," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial at Frontier Airlines, in a statement. "For people with flexible schedules, this is a terrific opportunity to have a truly epic summer and then some, soaking up rays on the beach, exploring national parks and visiting new cities."

Pass holders must be at least 18 years old, or 13 years old and enrolled with a parent or guardian's permission.

Check out the GoWild pass at FlyFrontier.com.