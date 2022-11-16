Frontier Airlines Just Unveiled an Unlimited, All-You-Can-Fly Pass

If you're planning to fly a lot next year, this could be the deal for you. Frontier Airlines recently announced its upcoming all-you-can-fly pass for 2023, and it has just released further details on pricing and terms of use.

Dubbed the Frontier's GoWild! Pass, the unlimited-travel pass is priced at $599 for the first year, and it allows pass holders to fly as much as they want on Frontier between any of the carrier's US destinations including Puerto Rico. It is important to note that after the first year, the pass automatically renews for $1,999 unless you cancel in time.

The pass allows you travel nearly free for base fare, although you'll still have to front some minor expenses when booking your trip, including taxes and small fees and any additional purchases. A representative of Frontier told The Points Guy that every time you book a fare, you'll be charged $0.01 plus a combination of taxes and fees amounting to a base of $14.60 per person, per flight. Additionally, any other purchase or upgrade, including full-sized carry-ons, checked bags, or advance seat assignments, will cost you extra just like any other Frontier flight.

Pass holders looking to enjoy the benefits of their unlimited pass will have to book their trip the day before their departure. According to the terms and conditions, flights are subject to availability. Additionally, flights booked through the pass won't earn you miles or count towards a status upgrade.

The pass runs from May 2, 2023 to May 1, 2024. However, The Points Guy reports that next year, travelers won't be able to use their pass on select blackout dates. Here is the list:

May 25–26, 29

June 29–30

July 1–5, 8–9

August 31

September 1, 4

October 5–6, 9

November 18, 22, 24–27

December 16–17, 22–24, 26–31

January 1, 15

February 15–16, 19

March 3, 10, 15–17, 22–24, 29–31

April 5–7, 12–14



For more information and to purchase your pass, you can visit Frontier's website.