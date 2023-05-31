Frontier Just Launched a New $299 Unlimited Flight Pass

Imagine traveling non-stop this fall and winter without worrying about spending money on flights. It may sounds quite utopic, but it is actually possible if you fly with Frontier.

The low-cost carrier just unveiled a wild promotion on its GoWild! Pass, which allows you to snag the all-you-can-fly pass for fall and winter travel just $299. Originally, it would retail for $999, so this is quite a huge deal, and it is available only for a limited time or until supplies last.

Passholders have access to a wide array of Frontier's domestic and international destinations, and Elite Status members will also be able to use it toward free bags and seats. The pass can be used on travel from September 2, 2023 through February 29, 2024.

Taking advantage of your pass is simple. Once you purchase it, simply login to your Frontier Miles account at FlyFrontier.com (not the mobile app, though), and then search and book for your flight the day before departure for domestic travel and starting 10 days before departure for international travel. For each flight, you'll just have to pay $0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees, and charges at the time of booking. Additionally, you can also purchase bags, seats, and other products.

There is also an early-bird promotion available on the airline's fall and winter pass. GoWild! passholders can now book early for travel between September 5 and November 15, as long as they do so by June 13. Seats are, of course, limited, and blackout dates apply. Additionally, not all flights will be available in the promo.

For more information and to get your pass, you can visit Frontier's website.