Frontier Airlines Will Soon Offer an Unlimited Flight Subscription

You'll be able to fly as much as you want for a fixed price.

By Opheli Garcia Lawler

Published on 10/28/2022 at 10:51 AM

Vince Russell/Unsplash
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

You can get a subscription for streaming services, meal kits, clothing, and gym memberships. Earlier this year, Alaska Airlines announced that you could also get a subscription for flights. Frontier Airlines is following suit, according to The Points Guy. The budget airline will be launching an all-you-can-fly pass in 2023 called the GoWild Pass.

The pass will be available starting in Spring 2023, and will cover 300 days of travel over a 12-month period. The pass will reportedly be valid for all Frontier destinations and offer unlimited flights during those 300 travel days. A hitch in this deal comes with how late you'll be able to confirm your travel plans. Pass holders may not be able to confirm a seat on the flight until the day before departure.

As of this writing, the details about how much the passes will cost are still unknown. Given that it's a budget airline, you'll likely be saving money any way you slice it, which is a particularly timely perk given the state of the industry right now. This will be an exciting opportunity for any avid and spontaneous travelers out there.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.