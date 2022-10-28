Frontier Airlines Will Soon Offer an Unlimited Flight Subscription

You can get a subscription for streaming services, meal kits, clothing, and gym memberships. Earlier this year, Alaska Airlines announced that you could also get a subscription for flights. Frontier Airlines is following suit, according to The Points Guy. The budget airline will be launching an all-you-can-fly pass in 2023 called the GoWild Pass.

The pass will be available starting in Spring 2023, and will cover 300 days of travel over a 12-month period. The pass will reportedly be valid for all Frontier destinations and offer unlimited flights during those 300 travel days. A hitch in this deal comes with how late you'll be able to confirm your travel plans. Pass holders may not be able to confirm a seat on the flight until the day before departure.

As of this writing, the details about how much the passes will cost are still unknown. Given that it's a budget airline, you'll likely be saving money any way you slice it, which is a particularly timely perk given the state of the industry right now. This will be an exciting opportunity for any avid and spontaneous travelers out there.