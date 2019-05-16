This Airline Has 2-for-1 Flights All Over the Country Right Now

Summer travel season is about to kick into high gear, and unless you've already locked in plans, flight prices are about to jump. Your procrastination might have paid off, though, because right now there are some excellent 2-for-1 flights deals up for grabs courtesy of Frontier Airlines.
If you've been holding out on booking a group trip this summer, Frontier's new "Friends Fly Free" sale should come as great news. The discount carrier has a bunch of legit 2-for-1 flight deals on routes all around the country in the next few months. From now through May 19, you can score a free ticket for a companion when you book a regular round-trip ticket on dozens of qualifying flights around the country between now and August.
The offer, which is available exclusively to members of Frontier's "Discount Den" deal subscription service, is a follow-up to a similar "Kids Fly Free" promotion the airline ran earlier this year.
“We’re excited to offer yet another way for our customers to save on flying with our new Friends Fly Free promotion,” said Frontier senior vice president Daniel Shurz, in a press release. “Earlier this year, Frontier began offering Discount Den members our popular Kids Fly Free promotion and both of these offers highlight the foundation of our mission -- helping people to travel affordably, more often, and to see new places and connect with loved ones. That’s why we are committed to delivering Low Fares Done Right every day.”
To get in on the deal, you'll need to be a member of or sign up for the Discount Den (membership is $60 a year), and enter promo code "FLYFREE" when booking (the deal expires at 11:59pm on May 19).
You'll be able to nab a buy one get one ticket on a ton of Frontier's routes between now and August, though you can browse all the specific cities and dates on the official offer page. Keep in mind, though, there are a few blackout dates to keep in mind (around Memorial Day and July 4), and there are restrictions on days of the week you can travel. Also, the offer is only good for two folks traveling together on the same itinerary.
Of course, since Frontier is a budget carrier, you'll be paying extra for almost everything other than a guaranteed seat on a plane (baggage, seat selection, stretch seats, etc. all come at an extra cost).
Seems like you have no excuse not to get a jumpstart on long weekending your way around the country.
This Giant Sushi Roll is the Size of 8 Regular Rolls
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.