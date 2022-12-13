You Can Book $23 Flights on Frontier This Week

Instead of shopping for all your friends and family, be selfish this holiday season. Buy yourself a vacation or, if you're still in the giving spirit, snag a ticket for a plus one too. You can afford it, thanks to Frontier. The budget-friendly carrier is kicking off a massive end-of-year sale with fares for as little as $23.

Now through Thursday, December 15, you can get cheap flights with the airline for travel through June 8, 2023. While domestic fares start at $23, international travel isn't much more expensive. Seriously. Tickets start at $34.

Now, like any airfare sale, there are stipulations. The cheap rates are available exclusively for Discount Den members, so you'll need to sign up if you haven't already. There are plenty of blackout dates to keep in mind, too, including:

December 22, December 23, December 26, December 27, and December 30, 2022

January 2, January 3, January 13 through January 16, 2023

February 17 through February 20, 2023

March 3 through March 5, March 10 through March 12, March 17 through March 19, March 24 through March 26, and March 31, 2023

April 1, April 2, and April 7 through April 9, 2023

May 25, May 26, and May 29, 2023



There are also additional blackout dates based on the market, including trips to and from Phoenix, Arizona and Puerto Rico. All reservations are nonrefundable, except those made seven days or more before departure, in which case you only have 24 hours to cancel.

As a bonus but separate deal, you can save up to 75% off international flights when you book before December 19, 2022, and fly by June 8, 2023. Use code BEACHES.