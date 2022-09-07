You Have Just Over 24 Hours to Snag a One-Way Frontier Flight for $19

Until 11:59 pm on September 8, you will be able to purchase one of a million flight tickets starting at $19 one-way from Frontier Airlines. To take advantage of the deal, you'll first need to be a member of Frontier's Discount Den travel club. Membership costs $59 each year, but it will give you access to ultra cheap fares all year round, including access to these mega sales.

Here's what you need to know about the sale. The cheap fares will be available for non-stop travel on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday through December 14, 2022. There will be black travel dates around Thanksgiving, between November 22 and 29. The discounted fares will only apply to travel booked at least 21 days in advance.

Your flight tickets won't be refundable, and changes will be subject to additional fees. You can explore routes now through Frontier's website.

Need a little more than one day to arrange your travel plans? Frontier is running another sale for Discount Den members that will allow you to save up to 90% on your fall travel. Just use the code SAVE90 while searching for flights. There are similar terms and conditions for this flight, but the code will only apply to travel until November 2.