You Can Save 50% on Frontier Flights Right Now

Are you looking for a late-spring getaway? Frontier has you covered.

The budget carrier is holding an international flight sale offering 50% off a wide variety of fares. Customers can use the code SAVE50 to chop half the price off bookings made through the end of the day on May 2.

As usual, there is some fine print to pay attention to. The deal only applies to travel dates before June 8, 2022, and although there are no specific blackout dates, certain routes are excluded. You'll also have to make the purchase directly through the FlyFrontier website using the code, and it doesn't apply to group bookings or the airline's higher-end Y-, B-, and H-class fares.

Here are just a few of the one-way deals up for grabs:

San Francisco to Las Vegas - $15

Denver to Las Vegas - $25

Philadelphia to Miami - $26

Buffalo to Orlando - $38

Trenton, NJ to Orlando - $38

Philadelphia to San Juan, Puerto Rico - $82



Head over to the FlyFrontier website to learn more and make your bookings today.