Frontier Sale Has $48 Round Trip Flights Inside the U.S.

Cheap flights in the U.S.
Spring has sprung and it's time to start thinking about that summer vacation you promised yourself you'd take. Thankfully, a sale from Frontier Airlines might help make that an easy promise to keep. 

Frontier's sale is offering $24 one-way flights. It's no bait and switch, you can find round trip tickets for $48 out of many cities inside the United States. There are 82 routes with one-way tickets for $39 or less. 

Cheap routes include flights out of Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Colorado Springs, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Meyers, Houston, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh, St. Louis, Seattle, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Tampa, Trenton, and West Palm Beach.

Screengrab FlyFrontier.com
Screengrab FlyFrontier.com

If you're taking advantage of the sale, it's worth remembering Frontier is a budget airline. That means the ticket price may not be the only charge you're facing. The airline's luggage fees can be complicated. It charges for everything save your personal item, which includes a fee to board a full-size carry-on. Those fees vary based on when you pay for your luggage. It's cheapest to pay online more than 24 hours in advance of your flight.

A carry-on usually costs $30 to $35 when paid for in advance. However, think about how light you can travel before purchasing tickets so you're not taken by surprise.

Nonetheless, the flights can get you out of town on the cheap, especially if you're able to pack like a champion

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist.

