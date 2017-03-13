Frontier Sale Has $40 Roundtrip Tickets Inside the U.S.

If the looming specter of summer in the midst of a nasty late-winter storm has you looking for your next vacation destination, Frontier's flight sale might have the inspiration you need to get the trip booked.

The budget airline's sale includes round trip tickets as low as $40 if you're a member of their "Discount Den" club. (It's a clever name because, you know, their mascot is a bear.) If you're not a member, the low-end of round trip tickets run $66.40 including fees and taxes.

The routes are limited at the cheapest prices, but there are dozens of routes on sale for cheaper than average prices. Routes with one-way tickets under $35 include flights between Atlanta and Orlando, Raleigh and Philadelphia, Denver and St. Louis, Austin and Las Vegas, Colorado Springs and Phoenix, Denver and Kansas City, Detroit and Trenton, and many others.