News

Frontier Sale Has $40 Roundtrip Tickets Inside the U.S.

By Published On 03/13/2017 By Published On 03/13/2017
Cheap U.S. flights
Shutterstock

Trending

related

Some Dude Made Amazon's Alexa Talk Through This Creepy Skull

related

Outback's New 3-Point Bloomin' Onion Has 3,080 Calories

related

These Fried Cookie Dough Bites Are the Best Way to Eat Dessert

related

This Dublin Iced Coffee Combines the Superpowers of Beer, Whiskey, and Java

Stuff You'll Like

related

BrewDog's Craft Beer Hotel Is Paradise for Beer Lovers

related

Trump Businesses Could Lose $100 Million Because Of Bad Online Reviews

related

This Boozy Toffee Coffee Cocktail Is the Best Way to Get a Buzz

If the looming specter of summer in the midst of a nasty late-winter storm has you looking for your next vacation destination, Frontier's flight sale might have the inspiration you need to get the trip booked.

The budget airline's sale includes round trip tickets as low as $40 if you're a member of their "Discount Den" club. (It's a clever name because, you know, their mascot is a bear.) If you're not a member, the low-end of round trip tickets run $66.40 including fees and taxes. 

The routes are limited at the cheapest prices, but there are dozens of routes on sale for cheaper than average prices. Routes with one-way tickets under $35 include flights between Atlanta and Orlando, Raleigh and Philadelphia, Denver and St. Louis, Austin and Las Vegas, Colorado Springs and Phoenix, Denver and Kansas City, Detroit and Trenton, and many others. 

cheap flights in U.S.
Screengrab Flyfrontier.com
Cheap flights around the U.S.
Screengrab Flyfrontier.com

Those prices are worth getting excited about, but don't jump out of your chair quite yet. Frontier is a budget airline and that's synonymous with fees and restrictions. There are no refunds or advanced seat assignment at these prices.

Additionally, Frontier's luggage fees are notoriously complicated. That's because they charge for everything except your personal item. Those fees vary based on a number of factors, including when you pay for your luggage. Paying online and in advance is cheapest.

The charge for a carry-on item purchased online and in advance tends to be between $30-35. So, factor in how light you're able to travel when calculating how much the tickets will run.

However, if you're able to travel with a bag the size of a bindle, you're in good shape. You can take advantage of their sale and put together a getaway cheap enough you might be able to turn your vacation budget into two vacations. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This House Became a Bizarre Ice Castle in the Weekend's Winter Storm

related

READ MORE
That Viral BBC Interview Has Already Been Parodied To Hilarious Effect

related

READ MORE
Watch This 4-Year-Old Ninja Hang Onto a Flying Door In a Heavy Windstorm

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More