Snag Frontier Flights Starting at $29 with This July Flash Sale

Frontier Airlines is celebrating its 29th birthday, but don't worry—you won't need to get the airline a gift. If anything, Frontier is giving you a present!

To celebrate its anniversary, the carrier is having a flash sale for a very limited time, with travelers being able to snag flights starting from $29 one-way. You do, however, have to be quick on your feet, as the promo is only available until tomorrow, July 20 at 11:59 pm.

To make things even better, Frontier decided to offer discounted bundles too. If you add $29 to your $29 fare, you can get The Perks bundle, which allows you to bring a complimentary carry-on bag, a checked bag, and it even gives you free seat selection as well as Zone 1 boarding. If you're in the mood to splurge a little more, you can opt for the add-on dubbed The Works for an extra $49, which, in addition to having every benefit of The Perks, is also refundable.

Frontier aficionados might want to really consider getting one of the bundle deals. Thanks to the promo, you can earn double Frontier miles if you purchase The Perks bundle, while those travelers scoring The Works will receive triple Frontier miles.Before you book your tickets, make sure to read up about the promo's details. The discounted fares are valid for nonstop travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays in select airports through November 15. Some blackout dates apply, including September 5 and October 10.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, you can visit Frontier's website.