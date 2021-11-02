Get Ready to Drink Froot Loops Cereal Flavored Milk from a Bottle Instead of a Bowl

Cereal is a staple when talking about the hierarchy of American breakfast foods. Maybe it's not the top dog for everyone, but its presence is undeniable. One big topic that came up repeatedly in my household growing up was the milk left over after the bowl of sugary or multi-grain goodness was gone. Do you drink the milk, or do you pour it down the drain?

Now, it seems Kellogg's and Nestlé have dug back through childhood memories to bring fans something they did (or didn't) ask for, Froot Loops Cereal Flavored Milk.

Yep, Nestlé and Kellogg's are teaming up to bring fans Kelloggs Sensations Froot Loops Cereal Flavored Milk. The drink is packed with sweet citrus flavor and the taste of the well-known cereal and is perfect for on-the-go with no spoons required.

The cereal-inspired milk will be available at select retailers throughout the US. The drink will be available in 14-ounce bottles for a suggested price of $1.99 starting in January 2022.