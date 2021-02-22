Frosted Flakes’ New Flavor Has Tony the Tiger Sharing the Spotlight for the First Time

Perhaps the most famous of cereal mascots, (seriously, do you even know Count Chocula’s first name? It’s Alfred, look it up.) Tony the Tiger has been gracing Frosted Flakes boxes, and espousing their greatness, for more than half a century. Once the sugar-coated corn’s exclusive mug, T.t. Tiger is set to share that highly valuable cereal box real estate with another food-world celebrity, one who also happens to be a Basketball Hall of Famer.

Kellogg’s new Frosted Flakes with Crispy Cinnamon Basketballs will prominently feature Shaquille O’Neal when they’re released this spring, according to Eat This. Boxes will include a mix of the titular flakes and “mini cinnamon-dusted basketball shaped pieces,” according to the outlet.

This is the first time Tony the Tiger has shared the spotlight, but the limited run cereal is just the latest of Shaq’s culinary collaborations. The legendary basketball pro has also been attached to Krispy Kreme, Papa John’s, and many others. Frosted Flakes with Crispy Cinnamon Basketballs will be available in April for about $4 to $6.