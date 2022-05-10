Kellogg's Newest Cereal Is an Homage to 'Star Wars'

Star Wars fans, get ready. This summer, the new limited Obi-Wan Kenobi series is being released on Disney Plus, and Kellogg's is celebrating this sure-to-be epic series with a new cereal. Enter Frosted Flakes Obi-Wan Kenobi cereal, which will be available at retailers nationwide in July.

The new cereal offers fans a unique flavor combination, adopting the light and dark theme used throughout the Star Wars franchise by mixing Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Chocolate (the dark side) and original Kellogg's Frosted Flakes (the light side).

If you're on the fence about this combination, however, Walmart stores will exclusively sell mystery boxes of Frosted Flakes Obi-Wan Kenobi cereal. The mystery boxes will each have either Kellogg's Frosted Flakes or Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Chocolate, but fans won't know which until they open the box.

So if your goal is to join the Force, keep those fingers crossed for the original Frosted Flakes. Otherwise, you know what George Lucas says, "Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny."