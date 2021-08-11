The FDA Is Recalling 60,000 Pounds of Frozen Chicken

While you're ridding your fridge of possible salmonella-contaminated salad and some Listeria kimchi, you might want to check your freezer as well. Turns out, Aldi, along with other national retailers, is pulling frozen, raw, breaded, and pre-browned chicken from its aisles.

Serenade Foods is recalling 60,000 pounds of various chicken products due to a potential Salmonella Enteritidis contamination, which according to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), can cause serious side effects like diarrhea, stomach cramps, and fever.

Here's what products to lookout for: frozen, raw, breaded, pre-browned, and stuffed chicken produced between February 24, 2021 and February 25, 2021.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN WTH BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

10-oz box of two individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1056 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 25 2023.

The FDA reports that there has been a multi-state outbreak with 28 cases of Salmonella Enteritidis in total. The cases range between February 21 and June 28, 2021 and the chicken did test positive for the bacterium. The USDA is advising anyone who comes across the product to throw it away or return it.