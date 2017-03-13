'Frozen Dead Guy Days' Is America's Weirdest Festival

"It's a very kid-friendly environment," Alex Barber of Denver told The Daily Camera. "This is a community that prides itself in self expression and youthful approval to life."

A local poet named Marcus If was asked this year to lend his work to the festival. As he put it, "Wine, cheese, poetry; what else do you need?"

The festival has run for the last 16 years and is currently managed by local events promoter Amanda McDonald, who bought the rights to it from Morstoel's family six years after it started. By practically all accounts, it's a lively, cold, fun-filled celebration with a concept unlike almost any other in the country. If any of that speaks to you, make plans to travel to Colorado next year, or hit up any of the other weirdest festivals in America.