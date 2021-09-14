More Than 3,500 Pounds of Empanadas Have Been Recalled

Empanadas are delicious, but you probably aren't interested in buying pre-made ones that have a not-so-real USDA inspection mark. It feels like a bad sign.

Well, that's the reason that SAS Foods Enterprises out of Illinois is recalling about 3,768 pounds of beef and chicken empanadas. According to a notice at the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) website, these frozen empanadas "were produced without the benefit of federal inspection and bearing a label with a false USDA mark of inspection."

The empanadas were produced on a variety of dates from January 1 of this year through September 11. "The problem was discovered after [the Food Safety and Inspection Service] received an anonymous tip and initiated an investigation," the recall says.

The specific products are one-pound bags or clear, plastic containers with the label "SAS Food EMPANADAS DE POLLO CHICKEN PATTIES" or "SAS Food EMPANADAS DE CARNE BEEF PATTIES." Each of the recalled items has the establishment number "EST. 38548" inside the USDA mark of inspection. Though, the recall says "the recalling company has no affiliation with Establishment 38548." These were distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Fortunately, there have not been any reports of illness from eating the uninspected empanadas. The FDA recommends you throw them out if you've got some hanging around in the freezer.