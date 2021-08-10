You Shouldn't Try That Frozen Honey TikTok Trend After All

TikTok has brought a lot into our lives: whipped coffee, pesto eggs, ice cream bread, just to name a few. But one food trend straight from the video sharing app you should actually avoid? Frozen honey.

ICYMI, users are freezing honey bottles and squeezing out the contents to eat like a popsicle, which experts are now warning is straight up not good for you. It's not that the honey—in frozen or regular form—is bad for you, it's just that you shouldn't be eating so much in one sitting, registered dietitian Amy Gorin, MS, RDN told People.

"With eating excess amounts of honey, side effects can range from tummy aches on the short-term, to increased risk of cavities and increased disease risk on the longer-term end," she told the outlet. "This is due to the heightened added sugar intake."