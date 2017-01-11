Frozen Michigan Lighthouse Looks Like an Otherworldly Castle

As noted previously, it was cold as hell this weekend. In a meteorological pattern similar to the horrible Polar Vortex of 2014, things got frigid across the country. Temperatures hit well below -20 with the wind chill in parts of Minnesota and the Upper Midwest.

A video of a lighthouse in St. Joseph, Michigan is showcasing exactly what the weekend felt like where the weather was the worst. The lighthouse is on the southeast shore of Lake Michigan, not too far down the road from Kalamazoo and it's entirely caked in ice.

A coating of ice turned the lighthouse into a spindly spire that looks more at home in a fantasy film than real life. The Great Lakes Drone Company did a spectacular job in the above video capturing the incredible sight. As did photographer Joshua Nowicki, who created the below video of the same lighthouse and posted it to Facebook.