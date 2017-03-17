21,000 Pounds of a Popular Frozen Pizza Sold at Walmart Just Got Recalled

It seems like there’s always some kind of foodborne illness to worry about: First it was Chipotle, then came Sabra hummus, and now we’re dealing with a listeria contamination affecting 21,000 pounds of a popular frozen pizza.

According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, mass quantities of the Marketside Extra Large Supreme Pizza were “adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.” It's now being recalled by its manufacturer -- the Vernon, California-based RBR Meat Company Inc. -- at the behest of the USDA. A 16-inch pie sold at select Walmart stores in California, Nevada, Utah and Washington, the pizza is now being subjected to a Class 1 recall -- which means it’s a pizza you don’t want to eat. Consuming this infected pie can result in any number of maladies stemming from listeriosis -- which “causes fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.”