A Shrimp Recall Has Expanded to Include Meijer, Albertsons & Other Stores

A large shrimp recall was announced back in June. It included frozen shrimp sold at Whole Foods, Meijer, and many other grocery stores. On Friday, August 13, Avanti Frozen Foods announced that the recall is expanding.

The recall started because of salmonella, impacting "various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined, shrimp (with some packaged with cocktail sauce)." It kicked off an ongoing investigation through the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which said on Friday that "additional cases have been identified in this outbreak." The announcement added, "At least one ill person consumed shrimp that are not a part of the current recall." So, the FDA asked Avanti to expand the recall.

Avanti's shrimp are sold under a wide variety of labels. The initial recall included frozen shrimp from Censea, Chicken of the Sea, Honest Catch, CWNO, Hannaford, Waterfront Bistro, Open Acres, 365 (Whole Foods), and Meijer. The expanded recall includes some new brands and more products from the brands listed above. Here's the expanded list of brands.

Big River

365

Ahold

Censea

COS

CWNO Brand

First Street

Nature's Promise

Harbor Banks

HOS

Meijer

Sandbar

Sea Cove

Waterfront Bistro

Wellsleyfarms

Wfno Brands

Food Lion

Hannaford

Details on the lot codes and specific products can be found on the FDA recall page. The administration advises anyone with these in their freezer to throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.