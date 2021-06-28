Frozen Shrimp Is Being Recalled at Whole Foods, Meijer, & Other Grocery Stores

Frozen shrimp is being recalled across the US due to the potential for salmonella contamination. To date, six people have reported a "salmonella-related illness" in connection with these shrimp.

The recall comes from Avanti Frozen Foods, which may not seem like a familiar name, but the products are packaged under a variety of names have been distributed to major grocery chains like Whole Foods and Meijer. All of the products are frozen cooked, peeled, and deveined, and some were packaged with cocktail sauce.

The recall alert at the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) website says the products were distributed from late December 2020 through February 2021, but since they are frozen, some people may still have them in the freezer. Some of the product names include Censea, Chicken of the Sea, Hannaford, Open Acres, Waterfront Bistro, Honest Catch, COS, 365, and Meijer. You can find a full list of the recalled products on the FDA website.

Salmonella can cause serious illness in young children, frail or elderly people, the recall notes. It also adds that even healthy individuals can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. If you have these products in your freezer, you should throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.