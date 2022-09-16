White Castle Bites Will Cure All Your Late Night Hunger Cravings

Nothing is worse than getting a hunger craving late at night and realizing you're far too lazy or tired to drag yourself to your nearest fast food chain. Now, there's an easy way to get the taste and flavor of your go-to late night snack without leaving the house. White Castle Bites are coming to a freezer aisle near you, and the new snack is the ultimate quick fix.

"Castle Bites are a fun, new way to extend the Crave, offering a delicious option that meets the mark on distinctive taste," White Castle CMO Lynn Blashford said in a press release. "In recent research, consumers have let us know they're ready to try, and ready to buy. Something they will soon be able to do at retailers across the country."

Soon to be available nationwide, Castle Bites come in two flavors. The Hamburger and Cheeseburger varieties are both made with 100% real beef and onions, wrapped in a crust sort of like a pizza roll. Both flavors of Castle Bites are available in 18-ounce and 40-ounce packages.

This is the second frozen snack White Castle has rolled out this year, and third offering in total. In June, White Castle launched frozen chicken rings. You can also get frozen Sliders at many grocery stores across the country. You can find the nearest location selling White Castle frozen products near you at WhiteCastle.com/Grocery.