Fruit and Vegetables From Wegmans & Other Stores Has Been Recalled Due to Listeria

The Fruit Fresh Up company has announced that it is recalling fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as some ready-to-eat dips due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

A hefty list of products processed at its facility in Depew, New York may have come into contact with the dangerous bacteria. The produce was sold under a variety of brand names including Wegmans, Fresh Harvest, Lexington Co-op, and Tops. Those products were distributed throughout New York and surrounding states, according to the notice shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The company says that the recall started after a test by its environmental program detected Listeria on surfaces where the fruit and vegetables are packaged.

All of the recalled produce was packaged in clear plastic containers with best-by dates from March 5 to March 23, 2022. The dips are packaged in seven-ounce clear clamshell containers with best-by dates of March 15 to March 31, 2022. The full list of 33 products can be seen here. It includes pineapple, honeydew, watermelon, cantaloupe, and other cut fruit and vegetables.

Listeria can cause serious infections in people who consume the bacteria, particularly "young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the recall notes. Though, anyone can be made sick by Listeria. The company and the FDA recommend you throw out any of the recalled products or return them for a refund.