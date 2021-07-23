Fruity & Cocoa Pebbles Ice Cream Will Hit Shelves & Taste Just like Cereal Milk

Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles have been filling folks' cereal bowls for 50 years. Rather than mark the occasion with a fun box, or prize, Post is bringing cereal lovers a cool summer treat: Pebbles Ice Cream. The jury's still out on whether this means you can eat it for breakfast or not.

"Fans of Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles cereal who also savor the milk at the bottom of their bowls are going to love these new Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles light ice creams," Amy Brothers, Pebbles Cereal brand manager, said in a press release. "As a brand that has inspired kids and kids-at-heart for 50 years, we thought it would be fun to churn fans' favorite flavors into a frozen treat that will take the Pebbles Cereal-eating experience to a new level."

In addition to real pieces of rice cereal and cereal milk flavor, the new Pebbles ice creams each feature a flavor swirl throughout. In Fruity Pebbles pints, it's a fruit swirl and in Cocoa Pebbles it's chocolate. Both flavors are said to be rich and creamy, but with half the fat and one-third fewer calories than traditional ice cream.

Snag a pint in the freezer section of your local grocery store beginning in February. You'll be able to get a 48-ounce container for $5.99 or a 14-ounce container for $2.99. Let's be real though, you're probably going to want to get the big one.