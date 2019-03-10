This Fruity Pebbles Beer Looks So Good, You’ll Want One for Breakfast

Beer brewed with cereal is nothing new, but for the second time in a month, that combination has reached absurd new levels. First, it was Smartmouth Brewing's magically ridiculous Lucky Charms beer. Now, DuClaw is introducing a beer that turns the absurdity up to 11.
The Baltimore-based brewery is about to release Sour Me Unicorn Farts. Yes, that's the real name. It's a glittered sour ale made with Fruity Pebbles, fruit additions, and edible glitter in collaboration with Baltimore's Diablo Doughnuts. (Their slogan is "Local as F*#k.") It's part alluring, part weirdly reminiscent of the Squatty Potty mascot.
The beer is inspired by the bakery's Unicorn Farts donut, vanilla-frosted donut dipped in Fruity Pebbles and then some more frosting. "We were inspired by the way [Diablo founder] Ros continuously pushes the envelope with flavors and recipes," DuClaw founder and president Dave Benfield said in a statement. "The process and pace with which they operate is strangely similar to our approach to innovation -- constant creativity, ideation, and testing."
If you can't resist the glittery allure of gassy mythical creatures and want to feel good about screaming Yabba Dabba Doo after taking a sip of beer, you'll find the 5.5% ABV beer at the brewery on Saturday, March 16 from noon to 4pm.
After that party, it'll go into DuClaw's usual distribution in early April. The brewery's distribution footprint includes Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Though, that doesn't mean you'll be able to find this at every place that stocks their beers. You should give your local store a call. A portion of proceeds from the launch party will go to benefit The Pride Center of Maryland.
