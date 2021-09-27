Fruity Pebbles Birthday Cake Bars Just Arrived & Here's Where You Can Find Them

Fruity Pebbles have been filling cereal bowls for 50 years, and to celebrate the occasion, Post teamed up with Frankford Candy and Warner Bros. to release a Fruity Pebbles Birthday Cake Candy Bar. The bar is, of course, filled with the brightly colored cereal pieces fans have come to love, plus a little extra sweetness.

According to Brand Eating, the Fruity Pebbles Birthday Cake Candy Bar comes in king-sized only, just how Fred Flintstone would want it. In addition to Fruity Pebbles cereal bits, the bar also features a vanilla birthday cake frosting flavor. Customers can buy one bar or a pack of 18, and let's be real, you're probably going to want more than one.

Shoppers can find the new Fruity Pebbles Birthday Cake Candy Bar at Walmart stores around the nation. It's the latest in a Pebbles cereal candy bars line, which includes a cereal milk-flavored Fruity Pebbles Candy Bar and a milk chocolate Cocoa Pebbles Candy Bar.