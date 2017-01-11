This Protective Shield Will Save You From All That Bacon Grease

If there's just one bad thing about frying up package of bacon, it's almost certainly the giant, greasy mess it'll inevitably leave all over your stovetop (and possibly your clothes/body). And while you've probably been content with chalking up the mess to the bacon-eating game all this time, it looks like someone's created a brilliant new kitchen tool to protect your beautiful stove from all of that tasty -- but annoying -- bacon grease.

Aptly called The Frywall, the cooking gadget is a simple cone-shaped silicone splatter guard that sits around the edge of your frying pan, according to a report by Gizmodo. As you can see in the video above, the guard is designed to give you access to what you're cooking while keeping the bubbling grease, water, sauce, or whatever else tends to fly out of your frying pan from splattering onto your stovetop while you cook. Basically, it's like one of those protective dog collars for your frying pan, and it could very well change the way you cook bacon, pan-fry meats, and simmer foods in sauces for the better.