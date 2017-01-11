News

This Protective Shield Will Save You From All That Bacon Grease

By Published On 09/29/2016 By Published On 09/29/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

If there's just one bad thing about frying up package of bacon, it's almost certainly the giant, greasy mess it'll inevitably leave all over your stovetop (and possibly your clothes/body). And while you've probably been content with chalking up the mess to the bacon-eating game all this time, it looks like someone's created a brilliant new kitchen tool to protect your beautiful stove from all of that tasty -- but annoying -- bacon grease. 

Aptly called The Frywall, the cooking gadget is a simple cone-shaped silicone splatter guard that sits around the edge of your frying pan, according to a report by Gizmodo. As you can see in the video above, the guard is designed to give you access to what you're cooking while keeping the bubbling grease, water, sauce, or whatever else tends to fly out of your frying pan from splattering onto your stovetop while you cook. Basically, it's like one of those protective dog collars for your frying pan, and it could very well change the way you cook bacon, pan-fry meats, and simmer foods in sauces for the better.  

According to a website for the product, The Frywall folds up for easy storage, is dishwasher safe, is able to withstand sustained temperatures of up to 450 degrees, and comes in two sizes -- 10in and 12in -- that will set you back $22 and $29, respectively. Of course, you'd just have to live with how silly you might look while using such a thing, but not having to scrub off the big blast zone of bacon grease from your stainless steal and surrounding burner grates might end up being worth it. At least one thing is certain: bacon is always worth it, mess or not. 

h/t Gizmodo

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and has a love-hate relationship with his stove. He loves when it's beautiful and clean, but hates when he has to clean it. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Google Will Show You Live Election Results All Day as Polls Close

related

READ MORE
iPhone vs. Molten Metal: Guess Who Wins?

related

READ MORE
Snoop Dogg Gave Willie Nelson the Perfect Ugly Christmas Sweater

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like