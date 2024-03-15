Here Are Fresh Tips on Avoiding Travel Scams This Year

There are times in which luck is on your side and things that seem "too good to be true" really come with no catch. Other times, instead, that's not really the case—and the US government wants travelers to be better equipped to know the difference.

Right ahead of the big spring break travel season, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) just released a warning to help Americans avoid getting scammed with shiny fake deals and shady travel-related transactions.

In the new alert, the FTC stresses the importance of vetting your sources when stumbling upon an incredibly cheap or "free" vacation deal—especially right before the busy travel season with spring break underway and summer vacations happening soon.

"When you're planning a trip—whether it's a last-minute spring break vacation or another trip—you might be tempted to jump on an offer for a great deal," the FTC said in the alert. "Unfortunately, scammers sometimes hide behind those offers. Their goal? To try to steal your money."

How to avoid travel scams

According to the FTC, you should always try and vet the deal you're considering by doing some research. There's no need to go full Sherlock Holmes on it! A simple Google search combining the name of the travel company or agent with the words "scam," "review," or "complaint" will suffice, and they'll show you if other travelers previously had bad experiences with them.

The FTC also recommends you don't sign or pay until all specific details have been provided to you, including the exact address of the hotel or resort. That way, you can personally look it up and assess whether it's a legitimate and existing location or not. Before you sign or pay, you should also always get copies of both the cancellation and return policies. If those aren't offered, it's very likely that you're about to incur into a scam.

Finally, any time someone asks you to pay with wire transfer, gift cards, or cryptocurrency, it's highly likely they're trying to scam you. "Dishonest travel package promoters will ask you to pay in one of these ways," reads the FTC warning. "But that's a sure sign of a scam."