A Classic Fast-Food Restaurant Was Just Saved From Extinction

It has been a difficult year for many businesses, whether they're small local eateries or major chains. Fuddruckers was among the big names in danger of becoming defunct, despite demand for its iconic burgers from longtime fans. But after months of liquidation hearings, the company, whose tagline is "world's greatest hamburgers," has been saved and will live to serve more customers.

Restaurant Business reported that Luby's Inc., Fuddruckers' parent company, reached an $18.5 million buyout deal with Black Titan Franchise Systems, which already owned 13 Fuddruckers restaurants (soon to be 15) before the buyout. Now, the company will take on master worldwide ownership of the brand and will be allowed to expand in the United States or abroad should it decide that's the best move.

As of today, there are less than 100 Fuddruckers locations in the US, and those eateries are expected to stay open, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

"As a Fuddruckers franchisee I have a vested interest in ensuring that all Fuddruckers franchisees have the resources, infrastructure, and operational and marketing support they need to maximize their return on investment," Nicholas Perkins, Black Titan CEO, said in a statement.

Fuddruckers' parent company announced plans to liquidate in September 2020. Luby's Inc. said at the time that it failed to procure offers from companies seeking to buy its operations and pay off the debts it owed. The Texas-based company said it planned to entertain any offers that came in throughout the liquidations process but was not hopeful for the future of the chains it owned.

Luby's Inc. will still be dissolved as a company in June 2022, but Fuddruckers will continue serving up hot, juicy burgers for at least a while longer.