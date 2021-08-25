Theme Park Shuts Down Roller Coaster After Riders Report Broken Bones

Government officials in Japan have put the brakes on the Do-Dodonpa roller coaster at Fuji-Q Highland. The ride, one of the fastest in the world, was shut down after more than two decades at the amusement park. The reason? Four riders reported suffering injuries after taking a ride on the coaster.

According to a report from the New York Times, authorities announced that the Do-Dodonpa roller coaster would shut down last week to undergo safety inspections. The decision was made after two women and two men in their 30s and 50s reported they'd suffered fractures to their neck and backbones. Data from the Yamanashi Prefecture showed the injuries occurred between December 2020 and this month.

Kotaro Nagasaki, the governor of Yamanashi, slammed Fuji-Q Highland park operators for lack of safety precautions and failure to contact the government earlier.

"I think that if they had reported them earlier and taken appropriate actions, some accidents could have been prevented," Nagasaki said during a news conference about the matter.

Kimi Konishi, a spokesperson for Fuji-Q Highland, refuted those claims. She said the park inspected both the tracks and equipment and looked into the roller coaster's speed after receiving complaints about injuries from riders. She said they found no issues, adding that some of the injuries may have been caused by riders disregarding safety instructions at the beginning of the ride. Passengers are told to maintain contact with head and backrests, the paper noted, and some of those injured revealed that they might have leaned forward at some point.

Konishi added that all four incidents were reported to the police. However, the government was not contacted until August 2, after the fourth incident occurred.

"We should have reported earlier," she acknowledged in a phone interview with the New York Times. "Now, we hope the injured people will recover as soon as possible."

Police are investigating each incident. Fuji-Q Highland will stay closed to the public until that investigation is complete.