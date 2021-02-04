Gift Yourself a Gold-Dusted Chicken Sandwich This Valentine's Day Weekend

There are plenty of wild and wacky ways to celebrate a socially distanced Valentine’s Day this year. You can buy your buddy a heart-shaped box to fill with beer, celebrate your soul mate with a romantic margarita, and mash a heart-shaped donut into your frenemy’s stupid face. Or, if you’re in New York or Los Angeles, you can go full Rockefeller and order rose gold-dusted chicken sandwiches.

The fancy sandies are the fruits of a partnership between American Express and Uber Eats, with an assist from fried chicken purveyor Fuku. Basically, AmEx and Uber Eats fell in love and had an adorable rose gold card baby. In celebration, anyone near participating locations can order Fuku’s gold-dusted Knockout Sando via Uber Eats on February 13 and 14.