All-Black Climbing Team Plans to Double Number of Black People to Climb Mount Everest

Measuring 29,028 feet above sea level, Mount Everest is the greatest challenge to any mountaineer alive, and each spring, hundreds of climbers attempt to reach the top. But so far, according to Insider, only over 5,000 people have ever reached the summit.

Now, an all Black team of climbers aims to rise to that challenge and make history along the way. The group of climbers, better known as Full Circle Expedition, includes nine experienced individuals. If the group is successful, they will double the number of Black climbers who have made it to the summit.

Phil Henderson, who leads the group, told Outside Business Journal that this trip "brings forward a greater conversation about Black and brown people in the outdoors and what that means: past, present, and future." Henderson adds, "Being that our entire team is made up of Black people, it is an important display of leadership, commitment, and teamwork to our community as well as the greater climbing world."