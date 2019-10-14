'Let Me Out!': Dead Man Plays Alive at His Funeral to Have the Last Laugh

There's a lot you can do with your body after you die, like convert the carbon in your ashes to diamond, or make dead eyes at your attractive mortician. But, because you're a lifeless body, you have to be a passive actor, especially at your own funeral. Unless, of course, you record your words -- or pranks -- ahead of time. And that's exactly what Irish Defense Force veteran Shay Bradley did for his funeral on Saturday.
A video of the prank, which took place in Ireland’s Kilmanagh, Leinster, was posted to Twitter by user Lfcgigiddy1122 on Sunday, as well as by his Daughter Andrea on Facebook. Both posts went viral. In the video, you see the graveyard ceremony is funeral-business as usual, until they lower Bradley's casket into the ground and bagpipes start playing.
“Hello, hello -- let me out!” you hear a man's voice call.
The attendees are startled at first, but quickly begin laughing in the way only a group of loved ones that are familiar with the deceased's prankster tendencies would be able to. If strangers were the majority, they'd probably blankface and sink into a dark, reflective place.
“Where the fuck am I? Let me out, let me out. It’s fucking dark in here. Is that the priest I can hear? This is Shay, I’m in the box. No, in fucking front of you. I’m dead.” Then he begins singing a song, at which point everyone is fully unhinged and giggling.
In response to Twitter questions, his daughter Andrea said, "He recorded it before he died and asked us to play it at his funeral." Bradley had been suffering from a long illness. He had four children and eight grandchildren, along with many extended family members and friends.
"My dad's dieing [sic] wish, always the pranksters, ya got them good Poppabear ;) and gave us all a laugh just when we needed it!! I will love you forever. #Shayslastlaugh," Andrea write in a post on Facebook.
RIP, Shay, and thanks for inviting humor into oblivion. May we all begin drafting our postmortem sketches in this Witchy October szn.
