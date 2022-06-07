This New Pet Camera Gives You 360-degree Views of Your Pup & Tracks Their Movements

Furbo is a smart camera and remote app that lets you see, hear, and talk to your pets, as well as toss them treats via the device, all while you're away from the house. But up until now, there was one hitch. The camera stays put while your dog does the opposite.

However, it's a flaw Furbo has solved with the debut of its new 360-degree Dog Camera, which officially launched this week. The new technology rotates 360 degrees at its base to follow your active pup while also offering a wide-angle lens, colored night vision, and auto dog tracking. You can even move the camera via your app controls.

"Since its launch, Furbo has saved thousands of dogs' lives through our cutting-edge dog recognition technology," CMO and Co-founder of Furbo Maggie Cheung said in a post. "From our community's feedback, we've developed the new Furbo with 360° view to keep even more dogs safe and happy."