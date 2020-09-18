The Future of Karaoke Bars Is Filled With Uncertainty and Hope

Get ready for plexiglass and outdoor singing

"I think we're going to see businesses adopt a sliding scale of measures to deal with potential future outbreaks," Tetro said. "Remember The Blues Brothers? How they sang behind the chicken wire? Karaoke bars can do the same thing with plexiglass."

Right now we're in an "all or nothing" mode. But one thing we can learn from this pandemic is how to implement sliding scales of protections to try and keep bars open during future outbreaks. Common places with increased ventilation, emergency protocols, multiple removable barriers, blocking off certain areas of the bar -- these are all things bars can, in the future, be prepared to do at a moments' notice. "Bars didn't really think about these kinds of things before, but they will now," he said. "And that's a real silver lining to this pandemic, it's something people in my field have been pushing for, for years."

"Outdoor karaoke is totally an option, too," Sun said. "You get a big open space, some wireless mics, and make sure everyone is distanced. That pretty much solves the problem." Sun and his travel squad held an impromptu "karaoke" session after their Amtrak train broke down coming back to New York. "One person in my group had a guitar, she jammed outdoors with one of the conductors and everyone sang along, it totally worked. But obviously, you're not always in an environment that can support that."

When asked about the business logistics of outdoor karaoke, Joey Park intimated that he'd considered it, but feels it can only work in certain areas -- even the question itself conjured bad memories of noise complaints.

"We already had problems with our neighbors complaining about the noise, I think it would just be unbearable," he said. "The charm would wear off quickly once you hear five people butcher 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in one night."

Still, restaurants like Manhattan's recently opened (and by all accounts excellent) Dr Clarke attempted the outdoor karaoke set-up this summer, until the SLA (State Liquor Authority) deemed it "...not presently permitted for reasons of health and safety,” according to Eater NY.

And this post regarding Dr. Clarke's setup from the always popular "NYC" subreddit would seem to prove Park's theory correct, at least in one case (while swapping out Queen for the obnoxious call and response of "Sweet Caroline").