Here's Every Olympic Host City Scheduled After Rio

By Updated On 08/08/2017 at 05:13PM EST By Updated On 08/08/2017 at 05:13PM EST
The 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio will conclude with Sunday night's closing ceremony, meaning you only have a few more days to enjoy all the bizarre, heartwarming, and -- at times -- embarrassing stories unfolding on the world stage. But as always, the Olympics will return after Rio with the Winter Games in 2018, and future Games in host cities all around the world. 

Of course, it'd be great to have the Olympics in the US sometime soon (the last time was all the way back in 2002), but the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has already chosen the host cities for the next three Games in 2018, 2020, and 2022, while the host city for the 2024 games will be announced sometime later next year. 

Here's the full lineup of the future Games:

2018 Winter Olympics

PyeongChang, South Korea
February 9th - February 25th

2020 Summer Olympics

Tokyo, Japan
July 24th - August 9th

2022 Winter Olympics

Beijing, China
February 4th - February 20th

2024 Summer Olympics

Paris, France
Dates TBA

Paris will likely host the 2024 Games now that Los Angeles has agreed to drop out of the running in exchange for the 2028 Summer Olympics. The IOC is expected to officially announce the three-way deal on September 13 in Lima, Peru. 

2026 Winter Olympics

The ICO's decision for a host city isn't expected until October of 2019, but at least five countries are at the very least exploring bids for the Games, per a report by NBC Sports: Austria, Switzerland, Canada, Japan, and Sweden. 
 

2028 Summer Olympics

Los Angeles, California
July of 2028

The deal isn't official until September 13, but Los Angeles officials said in late July that the city has agreed to be host city of the 2028 Summer Games, ceding the 2024 Summer Games to Paris. 

