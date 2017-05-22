This Is the Worst News Yet for Fyre Festival

The Fyre Festival has become a punchline for many, but legal issues continue to pile up for the hubris-defining event. The New York Times reports Sunday evening that Fyre Media is now facing a federal investigation, "with federal authorities looking into possible mail, wire and securities fraud."
This investigation by a U.S. attorney's office and the FBI is in addition to the more than a dozen reported lawsuits the company is already facing, including a class-action lawsuit and other legal action alleging fraud and breach of contract.
Details trickled out over the course of the April weekend when the festival was scheduled to take place. Ticket buyers were stranded in the Bahamas with unfulfilled promises of yachts, models, Instagram-worthy food from celebrity chefs, and a concert slated to feature the likes of Blink 182, G.O.O.D. Music, Major Lazer, and Migos. Instead, wealthy partygoers were met by damp mattresses, cheese sandwiches, and unfinished tents.
Sunday's report broadens the scope of problems. Blink 182 and several businesses contracted by the festival have equipment stuck in "customs limbo." That's in part due to Fyre owing more than $330,000 in customs fees to the Bahamian government.
There is also financial trouble with unpaid staff who were sometimes paid in cash and rarely, if ever, given pay stubs. Contract workers like Ian Nicholson, a carpenter owed more than $5,000, have also gone unpaid, according to the report.
As debts went unpaid and the disaster continued to unfold, festival founders Billy McFarland and Ja Rule told staff the "sensationalized" mishap wasn't the end of the company. “The whole world knows Fyre’s name now. This will pass, guys," Ja Rule said in a recording obtained by the Times.
Read the full report at the Times' website.
