Fyre Fest Is Coming Back and Presale Tickets Are Already Selling Out

Winston Churchill once said "those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it." To put it very simply, if you don't learn from past mistakes, you're bound to make them again. Which leads me to my next point—Fyre Festival is back, and tickets for its second edition are now on sale. Let that sink in.

Dubbed Fyre Festival II, the infamous festival is coming back after all the drama—and the prison time, and guests stranded in the Bahamas, and influencers and artists canceling last minute, and the advertised "luxurious" festival turning out to be an improvised makeshift camping site, you name it—and this time it is taking place in the Caribbean.

In case you were wondering, it's official. Not only are tickets on sale, but the first drop—which launched Tuesday and consisted of the first 100 tickets—already sold out, too. According to the event's page on Posh, the festival is set to happen on December 6, 2024, though the description notes that it is "targeted for the end of 2024" and the date is subject to change. Reassuring!

And it's not like tickets are cheap, either. The second drop, which is "coming soon" according to the event page, will retail for $799 per ticket, and it includes tickets numbered 101 to 500. All the following drops increase in price, too. The third one (tickets 501 to 600) asks guests to shell out $1,199—and these aren't even considered the presale drops. Those, technically, start with the first presale batch of tickets from 601 to 650, which cost $1,799 each. And if you get there very, very late, get ready to pay up to $7,999 for your ticket—if you are able to make the "Pre-Sale Last Chance" tier, that is, which caps at ticket number 777.

If you don't believe this is real, it is. Billy McFarland, the original founder of Fyre Festival who was sentenced to prison for wire fraud following the festival's scandal, announced the news via YouTube, where he said he spent years coming up with a way to bring Fyre Festival back to life. "We're targeting Fyre Festival II for the end of next year," he says in the video. "And in the meantime we'll be doing pop-ups and events across the world."

Watch it for your own eyes below: