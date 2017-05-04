Fyre Festival Can't Stop Getting Sued

Organizers of the ill-fated Fyre Festival -- which promised a luxurious tropical getaway but instead delivered a garbage strewn wasteland with paltry accommodations -- are staring down a deluge of lawsuits. Fyre Media CEO Billy McFarland, chief marketing officer Grant Margolin and investor Ja Rule were slapped with a third class-action suit in regards to the festival, filed Wednesday in a New York federal court, reports Pitchfork.
Defendants Matthew Herlihy and Anthony Lauriello paid $1,027 for tickets, and are suing the trio of Fyre organizers over “false representations, material omissions, and negligence regarding the ‘Fyre Festival’ and their failure to organize, prepare, and provide attendees with the experience that the Defendants marketed as being a luxurious private-island getaway.” Herlihy and Lauriello uploaded an additional $900 and $1,000 to wristbands to be used in lieu of cash at the festival, respectively. Lauriello was also robbed of several personal belongings while in the Bahamas, the suit alleges.
Attendees at Fyre Festival experienced massive flight delays, the cancellation of all musical performers, terrible weather and “FEMA-style” disaster relief tents instead of the promised luxury accommodations. Attorneys for Herlihy and Lauriello haven’t specified the specific dollar amount they’re suing for, although the defendants are asking for “compensatory, statutory, and punitive damages” relating to their Fyre experience, which is outlined in the suit below:
“There were no communal showers or bathrooms as promised; instead there were porta potties (only about one for every 200 yards) that were knocked down and only three showers although there were hundreds of people arriving … Additionally, there were no other basic amenities like soap, sunscreen and shampoo, and no electricity.”
This marks the third lawsuit filed against Fyre Festival organizers since last Thursday’s disaster festival went viral. On Sunday, high-powered celebrity attorney Mark Geragos filed a class-action suit against McFarland and Ja Rule, seeking $100 million in damages for similar offenses. Another suit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges organizers violated trade rules through their marketing endeavors. Hundreds of endorsements posted to the social media accounts of models, celebrities and social influencers -- all of whom were paid a minimum of $20,000, according to reports -- caused Fyre Media to run out of money months before the event.
[h/t Pitchfork]
