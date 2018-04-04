This Rapper Got Through Airport Security Using a Magazine With His Face on the Cover

While many of us worry we won't make it through airport security if we've neglected to floss that morning, life is simpler for the famous. For example, the rapper G-Eazy recently claimed that he was able to board a flight by using a photo of himself on the cover of XXL in lieu of, well, any reasonable form of identification.
As a report by Travel & Leisure explains, this bold strategy came to the world's attention when the singer Halsey, who is dating G-Eazy, tweeted that the rapper had lost his ID and was "trying to use the cover of @XXL as part of his additional identification to get through airport security." She wasn't particularly pleased about this, which is highly relatable if you've ever dealt with a forgetful fellow-traveler.
There are many among us who would just commence weeping upon realizing we'd forgotten our ID, but when G-Eazy realized he had the magazine with him he decided to go for it. The rapper was born Gerald Earl Gillum, and that's how he's presumably known to the federal government, but the magazine cover only showed his stage name.
After passing through security, he replied to Halsey's tweet with, "It worked," and a shrug emoji. That seems petty, but it was also nice of him to update us on the situation.
The T+L report points out that that the TSA does leave some leeway as to how you identify yourself to them beyond pure star power.
The TSA's website explains: “In the event you arrive at the airport without valid identification, because it is lost or at home, you may still be allowed to fly. The TSA officer may ask you to complete an identity verification process which includes collecting information such as your name, current address, and other personal information to confirm your identity. If your identity is confirmed, you will be allowed to enter the screening checkpoint. You may be subject to additional screening, to include a patdown and screening of carry-on property."
They don't specifically list magazines bearing your visage, but apparently that's also an acceptable alternative.
