Get 40% Off Cruises to the Galapagos Plus Free Airfare with This Deal

The Galapagos are a bucket list destination for most of us, but they're also a place where the costs and logistics tend to be prohibitive factors for actually visiting. Now, thanks to this deal first flagged by The Points Guy, it seems way more feasible to make it to this marvelous location.

Quasar Expeditions is currently offering 40% off 2022 Evolution Cruise dates, with airfare included, for a number of travel dates. The catch is that most of the travel dates are pretty soon, so you'll need to be flexible. The discounted trips are on August 20 through 27, August 27 through September 3, September 10 through September 17, and September 17 through September 24. Total savings are up to $2,750 per person.

It's important to note that you'll only be able to score the 40% off discount and the free airfare by booking directly through the Quasar Expeditions online call center. You'll also need to sign up to receive emails from Quasar before calling to book in order to secure the free international airfare.

Included in the cruise will be all of your meals and snacks, as well as all activities and explorations on and off the ship. You'll be able to go snorkeling with sharks, kayaking with sea lions, and exploring islands with guides. You can book the deal and explore itineraries and offerings at quasarex.com.