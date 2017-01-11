These Galaxy-Themed Cakes Are Out of This World Beautiful

"The cupcakes are airbrushed with layers of blue, pink, purple, and some black," she continued. "The cake is covered in fondant and the gradient is airbrushed on. The trees and galaxies are hand-painted with food coloring. The stars are just white food coloring splattered on after the fact. Though, hidden on the cake, are constellations; Pisces, Aries, and Virgo."

Fortunately for every geeky heart going pitter patter at the sight of these treats, Darling Delights delivers their goods. It's a flat rate across Columbus and then $.55 per mile outside of the city. It's not clear just how far they'll drive at that rate, though. Looks like it would only be a $525.25 fee to get a couple of these cakes delivered right to the Kennedy Space Center. Who has a birthday coming up?