These Galaxy-Themed Cakes Are Out of This World Beautiful

If the path to the heart is through the stomach, this batch of confectionary wonders will fly warp speed into the heart of geeks everywhere. These stellar pieces of eye candy look too beautiful to eat.
The cakes were posted to Reddit by user/baker Skizorbit, who noted that they were asked to make these comestibles for a friend's wedding. The galactic-themed were created at the user's bakery, Darling Delights in Columbus, Ohio.
"I've always been a big fan of spacey things and do quite a bit of galaxy art on canvas," Nikita Hart of Darling Delights told Thrillist. "I was already set to make my best friends' wedding cake with an autumn sort of theme, but when they saw the galaxy cookies, they asked if I could change the design and do a cake in the same style. They are very outdoorsy people, backpackers, nature lovers, so it fit them if that makes sense.
"The cupcakes are airbrushed with layers of blue, pink, purple, and some black," she continued. "The cake is covered in fondant and the gradient is airbrushed on. The trees and galaxies are hand-painted with food coloring. The stars are just white food coloring splattered on after the fact. Though, hidden on the cake, are constellations; Pisces, Aries, and Virgo."
Fortunately for every geeky heart going pitter patter at the sight of these treats, Darling Delights delivers their goods. It's a flat rate across Columbus and then $.55 per mile outside of the city. It's not clear just how far they'll drive at that rate, though. Looks like it would only be a $525.25 fee to get a couple of these cakes delivered right to the Kennedy Space Center. Who has a birthday coming up?
