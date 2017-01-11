News

These Galaxy-Themed Cakes Are Out of This World Beautiful

By Published On 09/19/2016 By Published On 09/19/2016
galaxy cake
Darling Delights

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Quick, You Can Fly to China For Just $478

related

Every Episode of 'Rick and Morty,' Ranked

related

Wendy's Is Brutally Roasting People on Twitter Right Now

If the path to the heart is through the stomach, this batch of confectionary wonders will fly warp speed into the heart of geeks everywhere. These stellar pieces of eye candy look too beautiful to eat.

The cakes were posted to Reddit by user/baker Skizorbit, who noted that they were asked to make these comestibles for a friend's wedding. The galactic-themed were created at the user's bakery, Darling Delights in Columbus, Ohio.

galaxy cupcakes
Darling Delights

"I've always been a big fan of spacey things and do quite a bit of galaxy art on canvas," Nikita Hart of Darling Delights told Thrillist. "I was already set to make my best friends' wedding cake with an autumn sort of theme, but when they saw the galaxy cookies, they asked if I could change the design and do a cake in the same style. They are very outdoorsy people, backpackers, nature lovers, so it fit them if that makes sense.

"The cupcakes are airbrushed with layers of blue, pink, purple, and some black," she continued. "The cake is covered in fondant and the gradient is airbrushed on. The trees and galaxies are hand-painted with food coloring. The stars are just white food coloring splattered on after the fact. Though, hidden on the cake, are constellations; Pisces, Aries, and Virgo."

Fortunately for every geeky heart going pitter patter at the sight of these treats, Darling Delights delivers their goods. It's a flat rate across Columbus and then $.55 per mile outside of the city. It's not clear just how far they'll drive at that rate, though. Looks like it would only be a $525.25 fee to get a couple of these cakes delivered right to the Kennedy Space Center. Who has a birthday coming up?

galaxy cake
Darling Delights
galaxy cookies
Darling Delights

h/t Star Talk

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This New 17-Hour Flight Will Be Among the Longest in the World

related

READ MORE
Your Cheap iPhone Charger Has a 99% Chance of Being Dangerous

related

READ MORE
Man Tries to Burn Ex-Girlfriend's House Down With Cheetos, Fails Miserably

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like