Win a Free Trip to Italy by Posting a Picture on Instagram

Salami lovers, it's your time to shine. You can win a free trip to Italy just by posting a picture on Instagram with Galileo's new Welcome to the Family sweepstakes.

Yes, you read that right. The salami-making company is launching a sweepstakes that will give one lucky person and a guest of their choice a trip to the Le Marche region of Italy. The trip will also allow Italian cured meat connoisseurs to cure their own salami. The winner will also be able to explore Italy's history and culinary riches through their seven-day, six-night stay at the seaside town of Ancona, Italy.

Entering to win is very simple. From September 29, 2021, until October 21, 2021, you can upload a picture of yourself to Instagram using #GalileoFamily and #Sweepstakes and tag @GalileoSalame. You'll want to make the photo a good one, though, because there is a limit of one entry per person, and read the terms for eligibility before posting.

The Welcome to the Family sweepstakes is all about celebrating Italian heritage and preserving family artistry. Galileo Brand Manager, Jeremy Kross, says, "For the better part of a century, we've been curing authentic Italian salami with the idea of family and tradition at its center." He also adds that the company "wants to continue crafting this experience for fellow salami lovers, near and far."

If traveling at the moment is a no-go, Galileo still has a great way for you to become a part of the family tree. The brand is hosting a masterclass on Instagram Live where viewers can get an inside look at the art of making salami. The class will take place on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 6 pm ET and be taught by Galileo Salami Specialista Laura Vitale.