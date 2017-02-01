This Is the Happiest and Healthiest US State

In the United States, there are happy states and there are sad states. It’s a huge country after all, buttressed by no shortage of socioeconomic disparity, injustice, and um, dogs. But when it comes to overall quality of life and happiness, which states are the best?

If you’re living in Hawaii, you’re probably surfing and hiking and enjoying life, according to Gallup-Healthways 2016 State Well-Being Rankings. America’s only tropical state claimed the no. 1 spot again this year, for the sixth time since the survey began nine years ago.

Alaska, South Dakota, Maine and Colorado rounded out the top five, proving that mountains and clean air must make people feel happy. With its Rocky Mountain tops and proclivity for banquet beers, Colorado has reached the top 10 every year of the survey.