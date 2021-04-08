There's a New 'Game of Thrones' Beer Celebrating the Show's 10-Year Anniversary

It feels like the series finished ages ago, even though it was only two years back that Game of Thrones aired its divisive finale. If you'd like to think back on happier times in Westeros, when characters had a heart of gold and everyone took to Twitter on Sunday nights to discuss the new episode, this month marks the 10th anniversary of the show's debut.

It's an occasion that will be marked by beer. Danish brewery Mikkeller, which has a couple of California locations, is releasing Iron Anniversary IPA to celebrate the start of Sean Bean's brief run as Ned Stark. This will be the first in a series of Game of Thrones beers brewed in partnership with Warner Bros., the brewery said in its announcement.

The beer comes with a label designed by Mikkeller's art director Keith Shore that merges the show with the brewery's distinctive aesthetic. Iron Anniversary is a New England IPA that contains "significant amounts of hops," according to Mikkeller.

"From the very beginning, collaborations have been one of the key elements in Mikkeller’s universe and are one of the things we have the most fun with and love the most," Mikkel Bjergsø, Founder and Creative Director of Mikkeller, said in a statement. "We have done a lot of them, but this is without a doubt the biggest so far, and we are extremely proud and happy to get this opportunity."

The partnership is not the first struck up between George R.R. Martin's universe and a brewery. Throughout much of the show's run, there were official Game of Thrones beers coming out of New York's Brewery Ommegang.

Mikkeller says there are plans to release two more Thrones beers in 2021 "with several more... over the next few years." The series will include lagers, IPAs (obviously), spontaneously fermented beers, stouts, and non-alcoholic beers. It sounds as wide-ranging as Ommegang's Game of Thrones collection. Though, that series never veered into non-alcoholic drinks.

The beer and merch featuring the collaboration art will be available on April 17, the day that Game of Thrones first premiered on HBO. This time you'll probably enjoy feeling bitter as Game of Thrones finishes.