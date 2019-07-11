The Final 'Game of Thrones' Beer Was Just Announced & Your Watch Has Ended

Maybe you thought you were through with this Game of Thrones business in a post-Mad Queen world. But Brewery Ommegang hasn't launched its own finale yet. For years, the New York brewery has been releasing officially sanctioned and frequently witty Game of Thrones-themed beers. With the end of the show firmly in the rearview mirror (at least, until the next show), Ommegang is ready to tie a bow on the whole thing as well.
The final beer in the series is fittingly called My Watch Has Ended. It seems like a good way to bid farewell to Westeros, no matter how you felt about the final season. Either way, your watch has indeed ended. The beer is an imperial brown ale brewed with maple syrup and fenugreek. It's a great name for the final beer in the series because most of the beer names have been funny plays on the show and beer style. Though, the bottle sitting on the Iron Puddle is most certainly the Cersei Lannister-themed Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. It's a sour blonde blend. Burn, Cersei.
The beer won't officially be released until the fall, when you'll see it hit liquor stores alongside a new Collector's Edition pack that also contains the Take the Black Stout, Fire and Blood Red Ale, and the Winter is Here Double Wit. Plus, bonus, you'll nab a commemorative glass.
Here's hoping the end of the beers is better-received than the end of the show.
